AOC Has Finally Dropped Her Skin-care Routine

Thanks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s social media prowess, her millions of followers have gotten a rare look into everything from life on Capitol Hill to her very accessible nail-care tips, and now, her skin-care routine.

On Sunday night, AOC obliged those asking how she maintains her clear skin, posting detailed Instagram stories about her regimen.

“Skincare is a straight up hobby of mine,” she wrote. “I’m a science nerd, and I truly enjoy the science of it, reading about compounds and studies, etc.”

Her basics boil down to three steps: double cleansing, toning, and using actives (a.k.a. serums), moisturizing, and — most importantly —slathering on sunblock.

“If you wear makeup — esp foundation — you should double cleanse,” she explained. “Cleanse w/ a balm or oil to melt off the makeup and then use a soapy cleanser to wash your skin.”

If you’re falling into bed exhausted at the end of the night, she said, it’s okay to grab a face wipe (with no alcohol in it) for your makeup — “but GET IT OFF your face.”

Toner, she says, should also be alcohol-free, and should be followed up with a serum (she gives a shout-out to vitamin C and retinol, but feel free to swap them out with one of your choice).

When it comes to moisturizing, “use a moisturizer that works with your skin. I find moisturizer to be one of the most personal steps bc everyone’s skin is different and it’s like finding jeans that fit.”

That also goes for the most important part of her routine: sunscreen.

Some other tips? Other than some tinted moisturizer, mascara, and her signature red lip, she tries to keep her makeup simple and let her skin “breathe.”

Also, she’s mostly cut out dairy after seeing the effect it had on her skin, but stressed to an Instagram follower that you should definitely not “police your eating.”

