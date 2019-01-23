Jeff Bezos Wants to Sell You Some More Beauty Products

Beauty by Bezos. Photo: Amazon

Up next on Amazon’s quest for world domination? Beauty products. While Amazon is already a reliable source for beauty staples like Oribe’s Dry Texture Spray, it now wants to sell you its own branded products. Next up under Amazon Basics are highlighter and eyeliner.

As Get the Gloss notes, Amazon has begun selling makeup under its proprietary label, find. (yes, the name includes a period). With minimalist black packaging and a low price point, the products are reminiscent of affordable brand e.l.f. cosmetics. Unlike most beauty products, however, find.’s products are only sold in themed “bundles,” or packs of products meant to be used together. Most retail for under $20; a duo of two chubby-style lip pencils is the most expensive, at £12.59, or $16.45. Consider the bundles idea Jeff Bezos’s answer to Kylie Jenner’s lip kits. (Don’t worry, find. is selling liquid lipstick/liner duos, too.)

For right now, the products are currently only sold on Amazon’s U.K. website and delivery restrictions limit their reach to a number of European countries. Only a few of the products have customer testimony, and while most products like the shiny lipstick and lip liner duo and blue mascara and eyeliner set boast at least four stars, the reviews themselves are mixed. (A number of people noted that the lipstick doesn’t dry as well or last as long as they’d like it to.) There’s also no way to mix and match the colors in each bundle, which means you would need to purchase multiple sets to customize your look. Until then, however, you can always just buy the rest of your beauty products on [checks notes] Amazon.

