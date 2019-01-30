Ariana Grande Accidentally Got ‘Barbecue Grill’ Tattooed on Her Hand

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

In her grand tradition of getting new ink to mark major life events, Ariana Grande got a new hand tattoo written in Japanese kanji characters to celebrate her new single, “7 Rings.”

But getting a tattoo in a different language — and sometimes even in your own language — can be tricky, which is how she ended up with a tat that reads “small barbecue grill” instead of “7 rings.”

In a photo posted to her Japanese Twitter account (and which has since been deleted from her Instagram), you can see her palm tattoo, which Kotaku has pointed out actually reads “shichirin,” or “small charcoal grill.”

According to Kotaku, the tattoo symbols technically mean “seven” and “ring,” but when you add those characters together, they take on a whole different meaning: “七輪 (shichirin) is a ‘small charcoal grill’ and not ‘seven rings,’ which is written differently in Japanese,” the outlet explains. (The correct way of writing “seven rings” — 七つの指輪, or nanatsu no yubiwa — does appear in the music video for the song.)

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

Ariana, for her part, seems cool with her accidental misspelled tattoo. In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote that she “left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between” the symbols, but “it hurt like fuck” and she “wouldn’t have lasted another symbol lmao.”

“This spot also peels a ton and won’t last, so if I miss it enough, I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time,” she said.

And, anyway, she’s a big fan of tiny barbecue grills, so, really, it all worked out in the end.

Ariana Grande clarifies that she left out some letters off her tattoo because the pain was intolerable and says she’s a huge fan of tiny bbq grills which is one of the things her tattoo translates to! pic.twitter.com/SC1z4SSefW — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) January 30, 2019