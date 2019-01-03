Aubrey O’Day’s Donald Trump Jr.–Themed Party Devolved Into Utter Chaos

Aubrey O’Day. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

If how you spend New Year’s Eve is any indication of the way the ensuing year will pan out for you, Aubrey O’Day is about to have a fantastically petty 2019.

TMZ reports that the Danity Kane singer performed a three-song set at a New Year’s Eve party the Las Vegas Hustler Club threw in Donald Trump, Jr.’s honor — or, more accurately, as a joke at his expense. (Alas, Jezebel notes that the younger Trump wasn’t in attendance, and instead at Mar-a-Lago, his father’s not-yet-divested private beach club, with girlfriend and former Fox News correspondent Kimberly Guilfoyle.)

O’Day sang both “Showstopper” and “Damaged,” but drew the line at leading the crowd in a round of “Happy Birthday” to her rumored ex. It was then, TMZ reports, that she was made to leave the establishment (reps for O’Day did not immediately respond to the Cut’s request for comment):

We’re told she was pissed because she was asked to sing “Happy Birthday” to her former fling — which was allegedly not part of her contract — then one of her assistants got physical with a cocktail server.

It’s not the first time O’Day has alluded rumors of the affair with Trump, Jr., which reportedly took place from late 2011 to early 2012, when Trump’s then-wife Vanessa was pregnant with their third child. (As fairy-tale romances go, the two met on set of Celebrity Apprentice.) After the affair reportedly ended, O’Day released the solo album Between Two Evils; a song on that album called “DJT” (yes, really) talks about a man leaving her for his old life.

After reports of their affair first surfaced in March 2018, a source told “Page Six” that O’Day “doesn’t kiss and tell” and was therefore declining press requests to discuss the rumors. She later rage-tweeted about President Trump’s press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and took a pointed tourist photo outside the White House in November.

For his part, DJT, Jr. wished himself a happy birthday, in what can only be described as a prime contender for “bleakest tweet of 2018.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.