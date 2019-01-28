Kim Kardashian West Got Bangs in 2019, Just Like We Told Her To

Kim Kardashian before she got 2019 bangs. Photo: Getty Images

On January 3, 2019, Madeleine Aggeler told everyone to get bangs this year as a communal New Year’s resolution of sorts. It turns out, people listened — even the famous kind! We’re at the tail end of January, only the first of the 12 whole months that comprise 2019, and there are already several celebrities with brand-new bangs.

It’s unclear if they’ll keep said bangs for longer than a few red-carpet rounds or a handful of photo shoots. What is very clear, however, is that they definitely read the bangs article or saw someone wearing this very convincing shirt on the street, or in a picture on Instagram of someone wearing it on a street. Below, a look at the earliest adopters of getting bangs in 2019. May they be a beacon of bang inspiration if you’re still mulling it over. (You have 11-ish months.)

Kris Jenner

A beautiful set of wispy, tapered bangs that make her look like Kim K; born January 6, 2019.

Winnie Harlow

A beautiful set of blunt, brow-skimming bangs with tapered ends; born January 12, 2019.

Constance Wu

A beautiful set of blunt, but not too-blunt, brow-skimming bangs, born January 13, 2019.

Sandra Oh

A beautiful set of cute, curly bangs; born January 13, 2019.

Elizabeth Olsen

A beautiful set of very tapered, curtain bangs; born January 13, 2019.

Kim Kardashian West

A beautiful set of thick and extremely blunt bangs; born today, January 28, 2019.

Congrats to everyone on their new wispy bundles of joy!