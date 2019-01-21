The Thrill of Winter-Weather Dressing

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Cold weather has never stopped New Yorkers from dressing up. More layers simply mean more opportunities for color, texture, style — and trends. And this winter, the streets are particularly filled with life.

The humble puffer coat, for example, is now a three-dimensional art object of all shapes and sizes. Staples like fur and shearling have also been reinterpreted, with faux-everything offering some relief for all the vegans out there. Finally, New Yorkers also seem to have opened their minds to shades other than black. It’s a new dawn, out there. So bundle up.

This season, we sent photographer Landon Nordeman to capture the city’s most thrilling winter style.

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Photo: Landon Nordeman

*This article appears in the January 21, 2019, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!