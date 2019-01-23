Of Course Beto O’Rourke’s Band Was Called Fragile Gang

Beto O’Rourke. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maybe you know Beto O’Rourke from his failed Senate race against sentient can of soup Ted Cruz. Maybe you know him from his recent stream of consciousness prose. Maybe he is but the sweet echo of a cramp in your worn, tired calves. Or, if you are one of a lucky few, perhaps you know him as a member of Fragile Gang.

During last year’s Senate campaign, the Cruz camp attempted to own O’Rourke by posting a picture of him in a dress with his old punk band, Foss, a move which only served to make O’Rourke look even hotter and cooler. And according to a new report from Mother Jones, Foss was not O’Rourke’s only band. He was also a member two other bands. One was a punk rock cover band called The Sheeps, whose members wore disguises like extremely tight white onesies and sheep masks, as you can see in the video from a 2003 show in El Paso:

The other was Fragile Gang. Fragile Gang! Of course O’Rourke, our artsy, moody skater boy, who recently blogged that he’s been “stuck lately” and “in and out of a funk,” was part of a Fragile Gang. Though he is not “officially” performing with the Fragile Gang (band) anymore, since the other two members moved to L.A. and he decided to pursue politics, Mother Jones points out that he did appear on their 2007 album cover, lookin’ moody. And I would also point out that he will always be a part of our Fragile Gang (horny tweeters).

