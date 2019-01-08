Second Man Found Dead in the House of Prominent Democratic Donor

Ed Buck. Photo: Ed Buck/Facebook

On early Monday morning, a deceased black man was reportedly found in the West Hollywood home of Ed Buck, a prominent Democratic donor who came under investigation a year and a half ago when another black man, Gemmel Moore, died in his apartment. (Prosecutors declined to charge Buck in the first death after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office found insufficient evidence against him.) While few details have been reported, Los Angeles activists are already organizing protests, demanding justice for the two men in front of Buck’s house; they believe that law enforcement failed to fully investigate Buck in 2017 because of his close ties to elected officials, as well as differences in race and class. Below, here’s everything we know so far.

What do we know happened?

According to the Los Angeles Times, a man died in Buck’s apartment on Laurel Avenue sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Paramedics attempted CPR on him, but he died on the scene. The man has not been named, but a law enforcement source described him to the Times and KTLA as a black man in his 50s. Per Buck’s attorney Seymour Amster, the man was a friend of the Democratic donor.

“From what I know, it was an old friend who died of an accidental overdose, and, unfortunately, we believe that the substance was ingested at some place other than the apartment,” Amster told the Los Angeles Times. “The person came over intoxicated.”

Though the official cause of death has not yet been reported, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Derrick Alfred admitted to KTLA that the resemblance this case bore to the first incident of a man dying in Buck’s apartment was eerie.

“It is suspicious that this has happened twice now,” Alfred said. Buck, however, is not currently in custody, nor is he considered a suspect.

Who is Ed Buck?

Buck, 65, is a major political donor who gave $23,600 to various California races and causes through June 2018, per campaign-finance records. Most famously, he led a campaign to impeach Arizona Republican governor Evan Mecham in 1987.

What happened with the case involving Gemmel Moore?

In July 2017, Gemmel Moore, a 26-year-old black man who worked as an escort, was found dead in Buck’s apartment from an accidental methamphetamine overdose, per a coroner’s report. At the time, Amster argued that Buck had nothing to do with the death, even though his apartment was reportedly covered in drug paraphernalia.

“This was a tragedy, but it’s no excuse to accuse an innocent man of acts he did not do,” Amster said.

But a notebook found in Moore’s possessions suggests otherwise. According to the Times, which reviewed the journal, Moore wrote about using crystal methamphetamine, saying that “Ed Buck is the one to thank.”

“He gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth,” the entry read.

Activists in the area say Buck has a history of preying on young black man and pressuring them into partaking in dangerous drug use. Jasmyne Cannick, a progressive Democrat who’s running for delegate in the 53rd Assembly District and has worked with Moore’s family, told the Cut in an email, “For two years, I have worked to bring forth witness after witness who told authorities about Ed Buck and how he uses the internet to stalk and prey on young, Black gay men who are usually homeless, HIV-positive and often work as male escorts.” (The Cut reached out for comment from Amster, who has repeatedly denied these claims on Buck’s behalf; as of publication, he has not responded.)

If another young, Black gay man overdoses or worse dies at Democratic donor Ed Buck’s apartment it’s going to be the fault of the sheriff’s dept and L.A. District Atty for not stopping him when they had the opportunity to. #GemmelMoore #Justice4Gemmel pic.twitter.com/jlbS2KTvNe — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) July 28, 2018

Cannick places the blame on local law enforcement and government for what she sees as intentional inaction. “The death of another young Black man in the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck is on the hands of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney Jackie Lacey,” she said. “Had Buck been arrested and prosecuted in the death of Gemmel Moore, chances are he would not have been around to solicit and prey on vulnerable young Black gay men.”

How has the public responded?

On Monday evening, more than 100 people gathered outside of Buck’s West Hollywood to demand justice for Moore and the second man, as well as Buck’s arrest. There, Cannick proclaimed that the district attorney’s office and sheriff’s office “have blood on their hands” for failing to hold Buck accountable.

.@Jasmyne is letting these complicit people know at the Ed Buck protest how they were allowing him to continue to donate to the Democratic party after the first Black gay man was found dead at his house.



The people want answers and justice. Anything less is a disservice. https://t.co/SjhvgQBscK — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 8, 2019

“This was preventable,” she said. “We knew he hadn’t stopped, that it was only a matter of time before this happened again. And now it’s only a matter of time before it happens a third time if he’s not stopped.”

