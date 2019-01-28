The Black Panther Cast Continues to Win the Red Carpet

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the cast of Black Panther’s red carpet game at the SAG awards last night. The cast often looks amazing (which isn’t in and of itself a huge compliment because they’re a genetically gifted bunch). But their outfit choices are often a break in the monotony of red-carpet, sequined, mermaid-fit dresses. In other words, their choices are interesting and beautiful. And to round out their list of talents, they also won the award for Best Movie Cast. But now, a close-up on their red carpet looks. Let’s start with Angela Bassett.
Bassett chose an intricately pleated Georges Chakra dress. It’s a lot going on, but Bassett, of all people, can pull it off.
Danai Gurira went pure Old Hollywood glamour in a white Ralph & Russo dress with Bulgari jewelry and Jimmy Choos.
The hottest accessory for men is a harness/bib! Timothée says so, Michael B. Jordan says so (his is Louis Vuitton). What more proof do you need?
Lupita Nyong’o, a veteran queen of the red carpet, wore a black Vera Wang gown and Messika jewelry.
Chadwick Boseman made a compelling case for mixing brown and black in an Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit, accessorized with Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Sterling K. Brown also paid attention to accessories and opted for aviators on the red carpet (a smart move, if you think about it).
And finally, Sydelle Noel had a princess-y moment in a bright orange (coral?) dress. Well done, Black Panther cast, you’ve done it again.