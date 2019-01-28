sag awards 2019

The Black Panther Cast Continues to Win the Red Carpet

By
Look at them. Photo: Terence Patrick/Getty Images

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the cast of Black Panther’s red carpet game at the SAG awards last night. The cast often looks amazing (which isn’t in and of itself a huge compliment because they’re a genetically gifted bunch). But their outfit choices are often a break in the monotony of red-carpet, sequined, mermaid-fit dresses. In other words, their choices are interesting and beautiful. And to round out their list of talents, they also won the award for Best Movie Cast. But now, a close-up on their red carpet looks. Let’s start with Angela Bassett.

Angela Bassett. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bassett chose an intricately pleated Georges Chakra dress. It’s a lot going on, but Bassett, of all people, can pull it off.

Danai Gurira. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner

Danai Gurira went pure Old Hollywood glamour in a white Ralph & Russo dress with Bulgari jewelry and Jimmy Choos.

Michael B. Jordan. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The hottest accessory for men is a harness/bib! Timothée says so, Michael B. Jordan says so (his is Louis Vuitton). What more proof do you need?

Lupita Nyong’o. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner

Lupita Nyong’o, a veteran queen of the red carpet, wore a black Vera Wang gown and Messika jewelry.

Chadwick Boseman. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman made a compelling case for mixing brown and black in an Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit, accessorized with Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sterling K. Brown. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sterling K. Brown also paid attention to accessories and opted for aviators on the red carpet (a smart move, if you think about it).

Sydelle Noel. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

And finally, Sydelle Noel had a princess-y moment in a bright orange (coral?) dress. Well done, Black Panther cast, you’ve done it again.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
The Black Panther Cast Continues to Win the Red Carpet