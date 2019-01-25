Of Course Blue Ivy Carter Is a Great Instagram Photographer

Photo: Beyonce via Instagram

At just 7 years old, Blue Ivy Carter is already a young art connoisseur, ballet virtuoso, and now, an Instagram wunderkind.

On Thursday night, Beyoncé graced Instagram with a slideshow series of artful shots of herself, which she captioned, “Photo Credit: B.IV.”

If you were expecting the kind of close-up shots that any 7-year-old might take of their parent, you are forgetting that Blue is not any 7-year-old, but an icon who once told her parents, one of the world’s most powerful couples, to calm the hell down and do less. Of course she’d excel at capturing Beyoncé’s divine presence.

To be fair, it’s probably hard to take a bad photo of Beyoncé, but this kind of angle work — and devotion to the Beyoncé grid aesthetic — belongs only to a true artist and prodigy. It’s the kind of deft skill that Instagram husbands the world over still struggle to nail, and that influencers would die for. Calling it now: We’ll all soon be buying coffee table books featuring Blue’s photography.

What else can you expect from an icon of great taste?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.