The New Burberry Now Has an Ad Campaign

By Danko Steiner. Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

Riccardo Tisci has unveiled his first ad campaign for Burberry today, following his first collection in September. The campaign shows off the slick collection of neutrals, pops of red, and umbrella/chastity belts. Six photographers shot for the campaign, which launches today: Nick Knight, Danko Steiner, Hugo Comte, Colin Dodgson, Peter Langer, and Letty Schmiterlow. Tisci wanted the six to interpret Burberry in their own unique way.

“So when I was thinking about my first campaign here, I knew I wanted to work with a collection of collaborators to help interpret the breadth of what this incredible heritage house represents to so many different people — from the millennial to the mature, to the British and to the international.”

In addition to the various photographers, there’s also a milieu of models including Stella Tennant, Natalia Vodianova, and Irina Shayk. They wear Tisci’s first Burberry collection, which also pulls on the rich history of British style. There’s posh, Markle-y suits and more punk-meet-streetwear plaid pants. Between the range of photographers, models, and clothing, there’s something for everyone.

Danko SteinerNick KnightHugo Comte Courtesy of Burberry. Danko SteinerHugo ComteNick Knight Courtesy of Burberry.