Calvin Klein Is Undergoing Some Changes

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC is dead; long live Calvin Klein. The former was the name of the brand’s runway collection under Raf Simons. But now that Raf is out at Calvin, things are changing.

CEO Steve Shiffman sent a release out today announcing that Calvin Klein will be relaunching the 205W39NYC business under a “new name, design approach, and creative director.” Their bright yellow flagship on Madison Avenue will also close as part of this new brand strategy.

The other two key initiatives include focusing on a “digital-first” approach and consolidating corporate teams to make a “more modern, dynamic, and effective business.

“Now more than ever, we must double down on meeting consumer demands by creating culturally relevant products and experiences that engage communities by pushing fashion and culture forward,” Shiffman wrote. Please, a moment of silence for the yellow store, its artful scaffolding, and its Sterling Ruby sculptures.

