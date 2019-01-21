Cardi B. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

A month into the longest shutdown of the federal government in American history, you might be wondering how bad things will get the longer the nation spends in a political and fiscal fugue state. If so, please direct your attention to Twitter, where Cardi B is now engaged in a feud with Tomi Lahren. As you might recall, Cardi issued a shutdown rant last Wednesday, pointing to the thousands of federal employees who must continue working without pay. “Our country is in a hellhole right now,” Cardi concludes. (In case it makes the country seem any less hellish, here’s the same shutdown rant auto-tuned into a song.)

However, since Cardi’s video was critical of President Trump’s whole deal, not everyone is adding her remix to their “Dear God, How Long Can This Shutdown Go On?” Spotify playlist. “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys!,” Fox Nation host Lahren tweeted at the rapper this weekend. In response, Cardi B replied: “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.” If things are this tense now, just imagine how crazier they’re going to get by the time the shutdown actually ends. Which, from the looks of things, will be absolutely never.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

