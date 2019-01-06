F i r s t L o o k

In February, The Center for Fiction, a literary nonprofit, will open an 18,000-square-foot Brooklyn space (15 Lafayette Ave.).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

1. Auditorium: A 140-seat hall for fiction-related events, like a screening of cult-classic WWII film Where Eagles Dare (1968) with author Geoff Dyer.

2. Meeting rooms: Seven separate spaces that will primarily be used for writing workshops (from $125), like a six-week class on flash fiction with Pure Hollywood author Christine Schutt.

3. Writers’ studio: A room with floor-to-ceiling windows where around 75 writers can rent desks ($225 a month) to tackle ongoing projects.

4. Bookstore: Curated by authors like Stephen King, Richard Powers, Don DeLillo, and Edward P. Jones, with novels like Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous ($26).

5. Library: Literary fiction, nonfiction, and a robust crime section with 22,000 titles, including first editions from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Margery Allingham.

6. Café: The menu includes espresso, wine, and beer.