Finer Things A photo series that takes a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Photo: Yudi Ela

Between the leather, the saddle-stitch details, and the chunky metal zipper and buckle, Alexander McQueen’s leather corset top might seem quite sinister if it didn’t look so refined. Even when it’s hovering over a strikingly embroidered bar bag (also from McQueen), the craftsmanship is obvious. What better way to celebrate the start of Haute Couture shows in Paris than with these magical items from the future Queen of England’s favorite label?

