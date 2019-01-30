I’m Happy to See So Many Celebrities Supporting J. Lo’s Abs Photo

Jennifer Lopez and her abs. Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez – singer, actress, designer, mother, icon – has very defined abdominal muscles. We all know this. And for the past 9 days, she and her beaux Alex Rodriguez have been embarking on a no carb, no sugar diet; to celebrate her progress thus far, J. Lo posted a photo to Instagram in which she is clad in both a beanie and a sports bra.

If you were impressed by the photo, you are not alone. As E! News has painstakingly detailed, a staggering array of celebrities — including both current boyfriend ARod her ex-boyfriend from the early aughts and famous rapper Diddy — descended upon the post to express their admiration. (The two men commented, “Lucky me” and “OMG” with the heart eyes emoji, respectively.)

Who else showed their support? I am glad you asked. According to E! News, “Snooki, Vanessa Hudgens, Meghan Trainor, Gabrielle Union, JWoww, Reese Witherspoon and Viola Davis all gave the post their stamp of approval with a like.” If that weren’t enough, the outlet also notes that “a few Bravolebrities also gave her the thumbs-up.” Wonderful.

Among said “Bravolebrities” were Lisa Rinna, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, who wrote, “I need to do this,” and New Jersey housewife Melissa Gorga who proclaimed, “Just stop.”

It really may have never occurred to me to check and see which famous people think J. Lo’s abs are cool and impressive, but now that E! pointed it out with such detail, I can’t stop thinking which celebrities weren’t mentioned. Who gazed upon the photo and didn’t comment or like? That’s what I need to know next.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.