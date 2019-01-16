Celebrity Gossip Predictions for 2019

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock, SplashNews

We are but a couple of weeks into 2019, and already celebrities are making major, life-changing decisions in public, God bless them. On Monday, Chris Pratt, 39, announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, with a cute, blurry Instagram post. And on Tuesday, “Page Six” revealed that Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, will have their big Christian wedding at the end of February. These romantic developments are pleasing to me, as I predicted both of them in previous columns. The good news got me thinking: Why not predict some more stuff?

The year is still so young, and there are a lot of crazy decisions and commitments celebrities could make before 2020. Below, I’ll detail my predictions regarding the Kardashians, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Garner, and more. But first, let’s dive into the details of the blessed unions of the moment.

Here’s the gossip on Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s engagement: It was all very traditional. According to People’s sources, Pratt asked Katherine’s parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver for their permission and/or blessing before he proposed. Now, the couple is already onto wedding planning, and they have decided on — what else? — a Christian ceremony. We know that Pratt and Schwarzenegger met through the millennial Pentecostal church Zoe in L.A., and that they are both close with Zoe pastor (and Bieber confidant) Chad Veach. I bet that Veach officiates the wedding, and that the wedding happens soon. According to People’s source, “It won’t be a long engagement.” I predict that Pratt and Schwarzenegger will get married this summer and announce a pregnancy before the end of the year. (I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, but: Pratt is definitely going to run for political office now, right? This wedding is all part of his ten-year plan.)

Photo: LESE/BACKGRID

Bieber and Baldwin are also planning a religious ceremony. (They got legally married at a New York courthouse in September.) According to “Page Six,” the couple sent family and friends a “Save the Date” for February 28. No location was listed on the invite, but apparently other important details are falling into place. “Page Six” reported yesterday that “the wedding party is already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals.” Phew, glad that’s all settled. I know this is vague, but: I predict we haven’t heard the last of Selena Gomez with regards to this situation.

Photo: Getty Images

What else will celebrities do in 2019? Some of them will have babies, for sure. Now that Kim Kardashian West has confirmed that she and Kanye West are having a fourth child this year via surrogate, I think it’s safe to predict that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian will also announce pregnancies this year. We have been hearing for months now that Khloé wants another baby with Tristan Thompson and Kylie wants another baby with Travis Scott. Now that Khloé has moved on from Thompson’s cheating scandal (sigh) and Kylie has proven she can continue to run Kylie Cosmetics and be a mom (remember Kris Jenner was so worried about that?), I can’t think anything that is stopping either of them.

Elsewhere in Calabasas, I predict that Scott Disick, 35, will propose to Sofia Richie, 20. On Monday, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian all appeared on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, and Cohen asked Kourtney directly about Disick and Richie’s relationship. What would you say if they got engaged? he asked. “Congratulations!” Kourtney replied. She didn’t even seem surprised by the question. Now that Richie has been incorporated into family vacations, I think it is only a matter of time before she appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with an engagement story line.

Photo: Getty Images

What will happen to onetime Kardashian enemy Taylor Swift this year? Despite what we’ve heard from Us Weekly recently, I do not think she will get engaged to her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Instead, I think she will return her focus to cultivating her “girl squad.” Look: She’s already hooked a new member, Cazzie David!

Photo: Getty Images/YouTube

And now, I have to predict a breakup. It saddens me to say, but I feel deep in my heart that Jennifer Garner and her robotic burger chain CEO boyfriend John Miller won’t last the year. Yes, Us Weekly says they’re getting engaged, and yes, the Daily Mail just released photos of them cuddling on a balcony at Christmas, but still, something is off. The tabloids did a huge rollout on this guy in October, and since then, neither Garner nor Miller has officially confirmed the relationship. It’s way past time for them to be doing regular pap strolls together in L.A. I’m rooting for Garner to go the Reese Witherspoon route and marry a nice talent agent in 2019.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/GC Images

One more for fun: I predict Shia Labeouf and FKA Twigs will elope in secret, now that he’s officially separated from Mia Goth.

One small blessing from this week:

“Jonah Hill has taken up Jiu Jitsu.”

Finally, I’ll leave you with this perfect “Page Six” story about Katie Holmes and her 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. According to the site, the pair recently visited the celeb-favorite Nobu in New York. Per “Page Six”: “Spies said Holmes arrived for dinner ‘hair up, no makeup, Uggs’ around 10 p.m. on Saturday, with daughter Cruise, 12, in pajamas. (A nanny tagged along.)” That’s it! I love their life.

Photo: MMVV/Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Thanks so much for gossiping this week. If you have any gossip predictions for 2019 you’d like to share, email me at allie.jones@nymag.com, send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal.

Get the best celebrity gossip in your inbox every week. Receive alerts every time there's more news from You Know What I Heard. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.