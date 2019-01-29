Celine Dion Does Not Want to be Bothered, Thanks!

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celine Dion needs everyone to chill and realize that just because she is friends with handsome men who seem fond of her, that she’s not dating them. During an interview with Dan Wootton, she said that Pepe Muñoz, her 34-year-old backup dancer who she was photographed with during Paris Fashion Week, “is handsome and he’s my best friend.”

But that’s it! The singer insisted that there was nothing romantic going on between the two. “Let’s not mix everything. … We’re friends, we’re best friends,” Dion said. “Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.”

Dion added that there has been intense interest about her love life following the death of her husband René Angélil, who died in 2016. “The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man,’” Dion said. “Yeah, there’s another man in my life, but not the man in my life.”

Dion said that Muñoz gives her fitness and fashion advice, and that she worries about how he’ll handle the difficulties of fame. “It was probably overwhelming for him at the beginning when we started working together because we were dancing together,” she said of Muñoz.

As for future speculation about her romantic interests, Celine Dion gave an answer that we’ll definitely be borrowing in the future.

“By the way, when I say, ‘I am single,’ please, leave me alone, thanks.”