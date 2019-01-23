This Fashion Show Moved Céline Dion to Tears

Céline Dion. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Céline Dion loves fashion. She finds joy in everything from streetwear to haute couture to unisex children’s clothes. She loves suits, leather overalls, and elegant gowns. Nice clothes makes her whoop and cheer and give a double thumbs-up. And on Wednesday at Paris Couture Week, fashion made her cry.

Valentino’s stunning spring 2019 couture show had a lot of stoic fashion insiders feeling emotional. British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wrote on Instagram afterward that it was “Possibly the most emotional show [he’d] ever watched.” InStyle magazine’s Laura Brown said she cried, too. Everyone expressed warm gratitude and congratulations to the house’s designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Vanity Fair’s Samira Nasir, who said she’s “never been moved to tears at a fashion show,” also found herself welling up front row. “With all the hate and vitriol in the world today, I was moved to my core to sit at a show that not only celebrated the remarkable craft of men and women we will never know, but it also celebrated diversity,” she wrote. “We forget how powerful it is to see your likeness reflected back to you and celebrated.”

As a parade of strong, beautiful women in colorful, voluminous clothes walked by, Dion could be seen quietly wiping her tears. It was a tender moment, and a reminder that beauty doesn’t have to be exclusionary; fashion can actually bring people together. Like the true icon that she is, Dion even brought tissues.

Warning: Even if you aren’t normally moved by high-fashion, the below videos of Céline Dion at Fashion Week will surely make you feel something.

Celine Dion loving a couture look pic.twitter.com/qMjHYjpUbC — rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) January 22, 2019

You may love fashion, but have you ever been moved to tears like Celine Dion at Valentino???? pic.twitter.com/VNFbVss3AM — Ashley Weatherford (@sincerelyash) January 23, 2019

celine dion shedding a tear over valentino pic.twitter.com/8PZBskWDk0 — Tunde Olaniran (@tundeolaniran) January 23, 2019

