Chanel Is Opening a New Beauty Wonderland in NYC

If you had a birthday party at the Build-A-Bear Workshop or one of those pottery painting places when you were a kid, chances are you will be very excited about this new offering from Chanel. The Chanel Beauté Atelier, a full-fledged beauty workshop is opening in New York. It’s like a fancy, double C-themed Santa’s workshop where you can explore and create everything related to beauty to your heart’s desire.

The Atelier offers a variety of services and stations, divided into categories. You can Cleanse, Care, and Enhance your skin, whether you’re looking to create a routine from scratch or are just looking to add in something new to your existing routine. You can Define your eyes and Colour (spelled the fancy way) your lips with a full-on lipstick bar. There’s also a Parfum Atelier filled with shelves of Chanel No.5 where you can experience a “custom fragrance journey”, which is kind of vague but probably smells really good. The space itself is clean, crisp, and adorned with Chanel quotes throughout, making it a wholly Instagrammable experience as well as an educational and sensory one.

One nice thing you can do at the Atelier is schedule a makeup application or lesson to learn how to do a specific skill that has always eluded you (such as the “Rich Beach” look). You can also utilize their drop-in skin-care service and talk to an expert who will ask questions about your routine, recommend products and give you plenty of samples to test out. If you currently love makeup, Chanel, Instagram, moments, and fancy workshops, then see you soon at the Atelier.

ATELIER BEAUTE CHANEL is located at 120.5 Wooster Street (between Prince and Spring) on the 2nd floor. The Atelier opens on January 25. Visit atelierbeaute.chanel.com to plan a visit.

