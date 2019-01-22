Chelsea Clinton Is Expecting Her Third Child

Chelsea Clinton. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chelsea Clinton is pregnant with her third child, the political scion revealed in a Tuesday tweet. She and her husband Marc Mezvinsky are already the parents to Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 2.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” Clinton, the daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, wrote in her tweet. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

Chelsea and her investment banker husband got married in lavish ceremony in July 2010 in Rhinebeck, New York. The couple met as teenagers — his parents are former Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives — and became romantically involved years later. Their nuptials were attended by the who’s-who in Washington at the time, including Madeleine Albright and not including Donald Trump. Chelsea now works as an advocate and children’s book author — her book, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, was released in 2017, and her latest, Don’t Let Them Disappear, will be released this April.

Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

Chelsea and Marc welcomed their first child four years after tying the knot — a girl, Charlotte, born in 2014. Their son, Aidan, followed two years later, during the 2016 presidential campaign (and of course, Hillary Clinton often mentioned her grandchildren during campaign speeches). Chelsea announced Aidan’s birth the same way as her latest pregnancy — through Twitter — and her parents Bill and Hillary said in a statement at the time that they were “overjoyed to be grandparents again.”