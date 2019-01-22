Chris Brown Has Been Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

Brown. Photo: Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Chris Brown has reportedly been detained in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint with French police, according to the Associated Press.

Brown was detained by police on Monday along with two other people on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions. He remains in custody as of Tuesday, and investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges against him.

The 24-year-old woman who filed the complaint told police that she met Brown and his two friends on the night of January 15 at a nightclub in central Paris, BBC reports. She says that afterwards, they went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel nearby, where she says Brown assaulted her.

The other two men who were arrested have been identified as Brown’s bodyguard and his friend.

In addition to receiving five years probation and a community service order for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, Brown was arrested in 2016 for allegedly assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon; last year he was arrested on felony battery charges.

He was also sued by a woman who alleges that she was raped while at his house, and in 2017, was ordered to stay away from his ex Karrueche Tran after she got a restraining order, alleging domestic violence.

The Cut has reached out to Brown’s representatives for comment, and will update this article if we hear back.

