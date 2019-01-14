Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Now Engaged

Photo: Getty Images

Almost exactly a month after going Instagram-official, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have now announced their engagement.

Pratt wrote in an Instagram post of the two of them showing Schwarzenegger’s engagement ring that he’s “thrilled to be marrying” her, and that he’s “proud to live boldly in faith” with her, a reference to their shared devotion to the Christian faith. (They apparently started dating after connecting at the Justin Bieber-approved Zoe Church in L.A.)

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have reportedly been dating since her mother Maria Shriver set them up last year, but didn’t confirm or deny the rumors until last month, when Pratt posted a collage (complete with a photo of Schwarzenegger holding a carved wooden portrait of Jesus) on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. Since photos of the the couple having a picnic date first circulated back in June of 2018, they’ve been spotted on a bunch of serious-couple outings, like dinners with her family, and hangouts with his 5-year-old son, Jack.

In a tweet about the engagement, Pratt wrote that “ideally we’d have kept this a secret,” but alas, fame probably makes that difficult. The engagement wasn’t officially announced until now, but who knows? They may not have beaten Bieber and Baldwin down the aisle like we previously predicted, but this could have been the Christmas proposal we’d been holding out for.

Maybe this means Schwarzenegger will make their relationship grid-official, too.

