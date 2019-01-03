The Best Moments From Today’s Historic Swearing-in Ceremony

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s a historic day for women in government, as the 116th Congress ushers in the most diverse set of lawmakers in history.

The ceremony, which happened at noon in Washington, D.C., brought in a record number of women in Congress, the youngest congresswoman, as well as the first Muslim women and the first Native-American women. And it looks like your new congresswomen are already having a great time making history.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who at 29 years old is the youngest woman elected to Congress, wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and a white pantsuit for the swearing-in ceremony — an outfit that’s been noted for its history as a significant symbol in the suffragette movement.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On the way to be sworn in, Ocasio-Cortez shared a sweet moment with a Capitol employee, who congratulated her on her seat.

I’ve never seen Capitol workers react like this to a member of Congress. Here’s @AOC on her way to be sworn in. pic.twitter.com/BFRTEupfJc — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 3, 2019

Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women to be elected, also wore white, as well as an orange head scarf. Omar, also the first Somali-American member of Congress, also tweeted that for her swearing-in, she landed in the same airport that she and her father flew into when they first arrived as refugees from Kenya.

Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress (as well as one of the first Muslim women, along with Omar), took in her ceremony in a Palestinian thobe, while Deb Haaland, one of the first Native-American women elected, wore traditional pueblo clothing.

The scene outside Rashida Tlaib’s new office as she awaits her swearing in this morning. Linda Sarsour is here, comedian Mo Amer, Arab American activists, 100 kids from Detroit arrived by bus. #congress pic.twitter.com/uXbCYJnYu0 — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

I love how @RepDebHaaland @Deb4CongressNM is donning her Pueblo regalia while meeting people at open house. #116thCongress pic.twitter.com/flEp5HQ1kp — Jourdan Bennett-Begaye (@jourdanbb) January 3, 2019

Ayanna Pressley, the first black woman to represent Massachusetts, spent the historic day with her step-daughter, Cora, who had been watching with happy tears when Pressley won her primary back in September.

As Nancy Pelosi noted before the ceremony, after 100 years of women having the right to vote (though not all women), over 100 women — including women of color — have now been sworn in to Congress.

First day of a new era. 💪🏾😍 pic.twitter.com/GeGv6xvJuv — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 3, 2019

