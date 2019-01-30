Here’s What Kerry Washington Looks Like Without Photoshop

Photo: Courtesy of CVS

If you’d like to have a better of sense of how realistic a photo is or if it was achieved through #LotsofFilterAndOtherApps, CVS hears you. After announcing earlier this year that they were going to ban the usage of Photoshop in their beauty ads, their next step is to ask the same from their stocked beauty brands, like CoverGirl and Revlon.

The well-timed (and perfectly named) Beauty Mark Initiative started in 2018, with the goal of “full transparency for beauty imagery by 2020.” Photos that are “compliant” will show the accompanying CVS Beauty Mark logo. And if there is no Beauty Mark? Then photos will be clearly labeled as “Digitally Altered.” Beauty brands like Neutrogena are participating, showing unaltered, Beauty Mark’d photos of their ambassadors, like Kerry Washington (who unsurprisingly, is beautiful altered or not).

Even though you might just frequent a CVS when you’re bored, need an emergency Diet Coke, or just want to stare at all the little rows of colorful nail polishes, they are also a pharmacy. The company president Kevin Hourican thanked beauty partners for “taking significant steps forward in our effort to change an industry standard that has an impact on the health and self-esteem of our mutual customers.” Cheers to that, CVS. Now the next step forward on impacting the well-being of your customers is to please stop printing out receipts that are approximately four feet long.

An unaltered photo of Kerry Washington for Neutrogena. Photo: Courtesy of CVS

An unaltered photo of Ayesha Curry for CoverGirl. Photo: Courtesy of CVS