The Oldest Luxury Leather Brand Has Come to New York

If you’re looking to buy something leather from an institution rather than just merely a brand and you live in New York, you’re in luck. Belgium fine leather goods maker Delvaux, which is the oldest brand of its kind still in operation, has opened a flagship on Fifth Avenue. It’s the brand’s first American flagship ever, since the brand was launched in 1829 (before Belgium was officially a country).

Well, they could hardly have chosen a more iconic location for their first store. It’s on the corner of 59th and 5th Avenue, overlooking Central Park. The interior is covered in marble and antiques (most notably a table from the French Régence period) and oozes almost two centuries’ worth of elegance. And then there are the actual handbags. Delvaux’s designs are what you’d expect from a luxury leather brand, but there’s a heavy dose of humor. For instance, their Belgium collection which includes bags inspired by French Fries and surrealism. You’ll just have to check it out for yourself.

Photo: Joshua Scott Photo/Courtesy of Delvaux