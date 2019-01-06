Emily Blunt’s feet. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Once not too long ago, a man told me that CBD oil — a highly concentrated oil derived from the cannabis seed — would cure acne as well as cancer as well as respiratory disease; plus it would make you energized if you were tired, or tired if you were too energized. Yes, this man was selling CBD oil. Regardless, according to Page Six, the stars have turned to it for: their feet!

Ooh, la la!

Yes, E! style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi told Page Six that “a lot of celebrities in LA” use CBD oil cream on their feet while wearing uncomfortable heels, “because it numbs the pain.” The story cites various celebrities who, indeed, have shouted-out CBD for heels-related pain: Mandy Moore, Michelle Williams, stylist Karla Welch. Page Six proposes that many may be using it at the Golden Globes red carpet.

But who? Hmm. With limited direct access to celebrity foot prepping plans, we can only guess based on:

1. Who maybe seems like their feet are not hurting as much as usual.

2. Who maybe seems a little more relaxed.

Let’s see …

Carol Burnett

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

My first guess is Carol Burnett. I would say Carol Burnett, who will receive the inaugural Carol Burnett Award tonight for her achievements and contributions in television, is a “for sure” in the CBD-oil-on-the-feet category. You can tell by her calm poise and knowing smile.

Taraji P. Henson

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oh hell yes, she looks so great. There is no way Taraji P. Henson got dressed up to go to the Golden Globes tonight without putting some CBD oil cream on her feet. Why not try it, you know? If it could possibly reduce foot pain related to wearing heels? Might as well try it.

(“Might as well try it” is, of course, the official slogan of CBD.)

Alison Brie (L) and Dave Franco (R)

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Calm and in love. Each of them wearing, I have no doubt, some CBD oil on their feet tonight at the Golden Globes, in order to combat foot pain.

Judy Greer (and the FIJI Water Woman)

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Why would either of these women skip the CBD oil cream if CBD oil cream were made available to them? Seems like even if your feet aren’t going to hurt due to your shoes particularly, you could always stand to make them feel a little better. Plus, the FIJI woman’s feet have to carry the added weight of the FIJI water.

Sandra Oh

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Sandra Oh’s look is at once classic and modern; a beautiful Grecian cream puff dream. She is an incredible woman and she is, of course, I have to believe, an incredible wearer — at least tonight — of CBD foot oil.

Keri Russell

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Damn, Keri Russell’s look makes me feel like I’m wearing CBD oil on my feet.

Alex Borstein

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Honestly you think Alex Borstein’s going to the Golden Globes without CBD oil on her feet? Yeah right! I wouldn’t!!!!

Tony Shalhoub

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

This one is even more obvious than the rest of them, honestly.