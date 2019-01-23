Donald Trump. Photo: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour/Flickr

By all accounts, President Trump is a very image-obsessed man: The process by which he keeps his hair in check is reportedly elaborate, and he puts a lot of consideration into small details, including his puzzling tie length. So it’s not very surprising to learn that some of the images on his official Facebook page have been digitally tweaked to make him appear thinner and, um, longer of finger.

A brave Gizmodo reporter has taken a deep look into the photos posted on Trump’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts in recent months, and has pointed out that those images are suspiciously different from the White House’s official photos.

In addition to cleaned up hair and tightened up wrinkles, the social-media accounts’ versions of these photos appear to show Trump with a slimmer body, and even slightly larger hands.

Let’s take a look at one of the Instagram versions:

Versus reality, or the official White House photo:

Photo: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour/Flickr

Sure, it’s not a super obvious change, but Trump has reportedly been insecure about his hands ever since editor Graydon Carter called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” all the way back in 1988, so it’s not surprising to think he’d have someone Photoshop his insecurities away.

Plus, all of this tracks with Trump’s known fixation with appearances. At least this Photoshop job is a great deal more subtle than the one Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend went for.