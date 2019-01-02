Chris Brown and Drake. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Grou

Fresh off of a seemingly one sided feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Drake seems to be making some new friends. And at least one of them seems… like a less than ideal decision on Drake’s part.

Among the nine Instagram posts he made about his New Year’s Eve party, Aubrey Graham put up two photos with Chris Brown. In each photo, they both look like they are having a great time, toasting to a new year.

Drake and Chris Brown have a few things in common beyond being fathers who make music – they both dated Rihanna. Drake still thinks about her apparently. He reportedly recently shouted out Rihanna while he was in Jamaica, saying that he “still has love for her.” But given Chris Brown’s history, that seems improbable.

drake in jamaica last night saying he still got love for Rihanna I- pic.twitter.com/LCeRQlnLqS — MIMI (@GLOSSIMAMI) December 23, 2018

In 2009, Chris Brown beat reportedly Rihanna so badly that her face was nearly unrecognizable. Just this summer, he was arrested in Florida on charges of felony battery. He’s also been accused of other reprehensible behavior, some of which caused Karrueche Tran to take out a restraining order in 2017. He has also repeatedly made insensitive comments on social media, including that people fake suicide attempts for attention.

In May, Rihanna told Vogue that she and Drake no longer had a relationship, saying: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Drake been going on and on about how much he’s in love with Rihanna but somehow he’s friends with the man who almost killed her and THATS how I know he’s an abusive piece of shit — majin buu (@bantuthot) January 2, 2019

It will never not be creepy to me that Drake shouts out his ex gf Rihanna despite her clear disinterest one week and then rings in the New Year with the dude who assaulted her the next week. Like, fake accent, weak swag aside, he’s awful for that. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) January 2, 2019

At 32-years-old, Drake still seems handling any and all perceived slights with extreme acts of retaliation. But the photos with Chris Brown aren’t just a diss track. They’re an endorsement of Chris Brown. Drake, a man who once shared that he collects Birkin bags for his future wife and works hard to cultivate his public image emotionally sensitive – was laughing arm in arm with man who was a nightmare for a woman they both dated and who he claims to love.