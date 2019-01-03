The Sprouse Twins Have Teamed Up on a New Project

Photo: Courtesy of J Brand/Cole Sprouse

If you’re a fan of classic early aughts Disney shows, Riverdale, or mead, you’re probably familiar with the Sprouse twins, Cole and Dylan. The two played the devious Martin twins on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and since then have always seemed to be somewhere in pop culture. Now they’re all grown up and have revealed new talents in addition to acting. For Dylan it’s mead-making and modeling, for Cole it’s photography. Not only does he take photos of people trying to surreptitiously take photos of him (check out @camera_duels) but he also has shot editorials for Elle, Vogue, and most recently J. Brand’s spring campaign. The last comes with a twist — he got to shoot his twin brother alongside model Valentina Ruby for the denim label’s spring campaign.

The resulting editorial, which launched today, channels a classic Americana vibe — a bit James Dean and a bit John Wayne. Dylan told the Cut that working with Cole came naturally as they’re “pretty synced up by now.”

“I’ve been watching Cole do photography since he was really discovering his style so I was amazed after all this time to discover that he’s very professional and put together on a shoot (despite doing the cartoon photographer ‘yes darling!’ Bullshit),” Dylan said.

If you just can’t get enough of the twins, don’t fret. Cole is still on Riverdale (heard of it?) and Dylan has four, yes, four, movies coming up. In the mean time, see the editorial below.

Courtesy of J. Brand/Cole Sprouse. Courtesy of J. Brand/Cole Sprouse.