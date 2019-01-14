An Egg Has Won Instagram

Egg (left); Kylie Jenner (right). Photo: world_record_egg/Instagram, Getty Images

Look at that egg up there. I’m so proud of it. It’s trying to be all humble like, Who, me? I’m just a regular little egg covered with little freckles, who is tough and hard on the outside, but soft and yolky on the inside. Don’t be fooled! It’s not just a regular egg. It’s a beautiful, famous egg, who recently set the world record for the most-liked post on Instagram (29.1 million likes and counting!), beating out the previous world-record holder, Kylie Jenner’s first picture of her daughter Stormi (18.3 million likes). I’m so happy for egg, and I love it very much.

Egg’s record-setting picture was published on January 4, to the account @world_record_egg. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this,” egg’s creators, the EGG GANG [earth emoji], wrote. And in just ten days, they did it.

Like so many great and inspiring figures, egg brings out the best in those around it. The over 1 million comments on the egg’s picture are overwhelmingly positive, proof that the light has not completely dimmed from the cold, dark soul of humanity.

“Beautiful egg,” wrote one user, who was correct. “Pretty egg,” wrote another, who was also correct.

“We did it,” said another. “We did,” I whispered.

“I’m so proud of this community [tear emoji]” wrote another user, with whom I agree wholeheartedly, [real tear].

“Congratulations! [heart emoji] You got it mr egg” commented one fan who thinks the egg is a man. Maybe it is, or maybe it isn’t. We don’t know, and it doesn’t matter. What matters is that this good egg set a goal, and accomplished that goal, and managed to bring people together in the process.

Unfortunately, not everyone loves egg. Kylie Jenner, likely smarting from her quick and definitive defeat, posted a video on Instagram Sunday night of her cracking an egg on asphalt with the caption “take that little egg.” It’s ugly that she resorted to such pettiness and violence, but that is the world we live in.

Jenner’s snuff film only has 2.6 million likes though, which is nothing compared to egg’s 29.1 million. Congratulations egg and EGG GANG. I love you. I love us.

