My Favorite Short Story Is About Ethan Hawke’s First Kiss

He’s kissed. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ethan Hawke is having a bit of a renaissance lately. I support it because, not only is he a talented actor who excels at delivering complex and nuanced performances, his face looks like it’s been meticulously hewn out of driftwood and I enjoy looking at it.

As part of the Hawkaissance press tour, he was featured in W magazine for his most notable role last year — the tormented Reverend Ernst Toller in First Reformed. The film was exceptionally devastating, far and away the best movie I saw last year, and Hawke played Toller with pitch-perfect anguish. But we aren’t here to talk about First Reformed, even though I want to tell you all about the multi-week emotional spiral I had about climate change after watching it. We’re here to talk about Ethan Hawke’s first kiss, the story of which he shared in this interview.

Please enjoy:

The Hamilton Roller Rink, in New Jersey. Her name was Cindy, and she was wearing a Black Sabbath T-shirt. It was a slow skate, and she was smoking hot. We skated around, and she said to me, “Do you like Jack Daniel’s?” And I said, “Yeah. Too bad he’s dead.” She said, “Is he dead?” I thought she meant Jimi Hendrix. Then she said, “Have you ever French kissed?” And I said, “Yeah, man.” But I actually hadn’t. So we snuck off behind the Coke machines and kissed.

A roller rink in New Jersey! Asking point-blank “have you ever French kissed?”! Confusing Jack Daniel’s and Jimi Hendrix because you’re flustered and hormonal! This is all the correct energy for 2019.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.