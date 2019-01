Photo: Yudi Ela

Fendi’s new metallic cowboy boots are not for those who shun the spotlight. The eye-catching leather fabric is printed with crocodile-effect scales in the shiniest of silver, and the heel has a geometric cut-out, just to make an extra bit of a statement. They’ll liven up an all-back ensemble or make a maximalist outfit look even more over-the-top, but we like them as a Freakebana vase, too.

$1,590 at Fendi Silver leather boots $1,590 at Fendi Buy