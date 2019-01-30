Linda Wells’s Lip Color Is 40 Percent Off

Photo: Courtesy of the retailer.

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

As we have noted before, if there was any beauty editor-launched makeup line we’d be inclined to trust, it would be Flesh, the inclusive beauty brand that’s the brainchild of Allure founder Linda Wells. Right now, the line’s matte liquid lip color is 40 percent off, and this review from one happy customer tickled-slash-convinced us: “I applied this here matte liquid lipcolor in BRAZEN and I appear to have been BLESSED. I applied it here at 7:03am and it is 2:45pm post-several coffees and IT’S. STILL. ON. CAN I GET A AMEN? A HALLELUHAH? A JESUS IS RISEN? (HE IS RISEN INDEED!!!) The best part is it feels like I be wearing NO THING.”

While the “Brazen” shade is pictured above, it’s also available in a slew of other colors.

$12 at Ulta Flesh Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lipcolor $12 (was $20, now 40% off) $12 at Ulta Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.