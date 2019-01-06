Sandra Oh’s Parents Are The Biggest Stars At The Golden Globes

Photo: @IamSandraOh/Twitter

The Beverly Hilton is full of stars tonight. Attending this year’s Golden Globes are some of Hollywood’s brightest talents, like Patricia Clarkson, Idris Elba, Timothée Chalamet’s harness thing, the train of Lady Gaga’s dress, and several others. But none shine brighter than the biggest stars of the evening, Sandra Oh’s parents.

When Oh, who is also co-hosting the awards with Andy Samberg, won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Drama for her role in BBC America’s Killing Eve, Oh’s father gave a beaming standing ovation, and people everywhere cried.

Sandra Oh’s parents have already made 2019 better than 2018 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/HLE12yY44E — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 7, 2019

“Daddy!” Oh exclaimed upon seeing him cheer.

“There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father,” Oh said during her acceptance speech, before thanking her parents in Korean.

Before the ceremony, Oh tweeted a picture of her and her family wearing matching shirts that say, “It’s an honor just to be Asian,” – a quip Oh made at last year’s Emmy’s, where she was the first Asian actress to be nominated for a Best Lead Actress award, for her role in Killing Eve. “Thank you beloved family,” she wrote. “(ps—why are mom and dad not looking at camera?)”

Thank you beloved family (ps—why are mom and dad not looking at camera?) pic.twitter.com/xe1qMy7t9j — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 6, 2019

In July, Oh spoke to the New York Times about her historic Emmy nomination, saying “What I hope happens is that next year and the next year and the next year, we will have presence. And the presence will grow not only to Asian-Americans, you know, from yellow to brown, but to all our other sisters and brothers. Our First Nations sisters and brothers. Our sisters and brothers of different sizes and different shapes. If I can be a part of that change, like [expletive], yeah, let’s celebrate it.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.