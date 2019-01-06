Wow, People Are So Hot for Steve Carrell

Steve Carrell. Photo: Handout/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Over the past few years, Steve Carell has undergone a major transformation — not just from TV to film star, but, more significantly, from dweeby dad to someone about whom people tweet, “Steve Carell you may choke me.”

During Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards, Carell presented the first ever Carol Burnett Award for outstanding achievement in television to, appropriately, Carol Burnett, and the denizens of Twitter dot com lapped him up with the unquenchable thirst of people who had been wandering, lost in the arid desert of Old, Dorky Steve.

Steve Carell could without reservation get it. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 7, 2019

GOD STEVE CARELL IS LITERALLY SO HOT IDC — leah (@ladysbiird) January 7, 2019

Steve Carell has become what the kids these days call a Zaddy — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) January 7, 2019

grateful that we as a culture all want to bang silver fox, concerned daddy steve carell. — child that statistically performs worse on insta (@Kathriller) January 7, 2019

Oh hello STEVE CARELL IS AGING V V WELL 😍 — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 7, 2019

The former Office actor, who starred in three films in 2018 — Vice, Beautiful Boy, and Welcome to Marwen — inspired similar displays of unbridled horniness back in October, when he was photographed for Esquire looking like your hot creative writing professor.

This new Esquire photoshoot has me simultaneously thirsting for the daddy Steve Carell has become and wanting his wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/vA2lJpfdbw — Glutton for Gay Pain ™ (@GrannyRocko) October 12, 2018

Inspiring.

