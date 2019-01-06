Jeff Bridges, man. Photo: Handout/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Jeff Bridges accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” by contributing a truly outstanding acceptance speech to the world of entertainment and also to the world of recreational marijuana use.

Do you know what a trim tab is? Jeff Bridges does, and he told the audience all about it, presumably after hitting a Dachshund-size joint of Maui Wowie backstage. Trim tabs are little rudders on big ocean tankers, and that piece of information may not seem relevant in the context of a glitzy award show, but let Jeff explain:

“I like to think of myself as a trim tab and all of us are trim tabs,” he said. “It may seem that we’re not up to the take, but we are, man. We’re alive. We can make a difference. We can turn this ship in the way we want to go, man! Towards love, to creating a healthy planet for all of us.”

He concluded, “You’re all trim tabs! Tag, you’re it!” Yeah, man!

May Jeff’s be the energy and strain we bring with us into the new year.

