Our Favorite 11 Golden Globe Fashion Moments

A lot can happen in a year. Last January at the Golden Globes, celebrities wore all black on the red carpet to raise awareness for Time’s Up, an initiative spearheaded by Hollywood celebrities to combat sexual harassment. The decision provoked mixed reactions, but it was a statement that could not be ignored. Not only did it force us to rethink our red carpet coverage, but networks also changed their interview approach, deciding not to ask guests the classic question, “Who are you wearing?”

This year, celebrities were back to wearing bright colors (although many opted for white), and the mood was certainly lighter. Everyone looked so good, we actively wanted to ask — and shower our praises on — who they were wearing, even though Ryan Seacrest mostly wouldn’t.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the best, most colorful dresses, suits, and capes from the 2019 Golden Globe awards, including Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” blue.

Most Stunning Depiction of Good and Evil: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Given the killer style of Killing Eve, we were not surprised that the show’s stars kicked off the night in two of the best looks. Sandra Oh, who also played host, wore a white Versace dress for her first outfit change, while Jodie Comer looked dark and brooding in a black Ralph & Russo gown.

Most Likely to Play a Harp: Joanna Newsom

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Looking at her lace, heart-shaped dress by Rodarte, you’d think that Joanna Newsom played a large string instrument and sang like an angel. Or something like that.

Best Walking Beard: Tony Shalhoub

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We simply love Tony Shalhoub. He is marvelous, and so is his salt-and-pepper beard, which matched his salt-and-pepper outfit.

Look We Most Want to Dive Into: Lady Gaga

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

We’re off the deep end … watch as we dive in … to Lady Gaga’s custom Valentino dress, which is a color we can only describe as “The Shallow Blue.” It’s better than melodramatic purple and millennial pink, combined.

Most Likely to Invite You to His Opening: Cody Fern

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Wearing Martin Margiela “Tabi” toe boots and a sheer top, (sans suit), actor Cody Fern of House of Cards looked like someone who would follow you on Instagram to invite you to their art show, and then unfollow you the next day.

Best Poses: Indya Moore

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Two things actress Indya Moore does not lack: confidence and a thorough knowledge of how to pose.

The Physical Manifestation of CBD: Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This fringe Calvin Klein dress is so mesmerizing to look at when it moves, it soothes our mind and soul. It’s also nice to see the final work of designer Raf Simons live on.

Most Literal Star Power: Melissa McCarthy

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The actress looked classic and elegant in a belted, deep purple Reem Acra gown. It’s no Shallow Blue, but we’re still a fan of the color.

Most Likely to Build a Pyramid: Janelle Monae

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singer looked like an actual queen in Chanel’s ancient-Egypt-themed Métiers d’Art collection, which Karl Lagerfeld showed at the Temple of Dendur in the Metropolitan Museum of Art this winter.

Best Cape: Billy Porter

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The star of Pose could teach everyone in the audience a thing or two about how to get a cameraperson’s attention.

Most Beautiful Boy In a Harness: Timothée Chalamet

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Timo-tay is the perfect person to try out Virgil Abloh’s interpretation of outerwear for Louis Vuitton, but it was his mom’s Off-White suit that really made us want to be adopted into their family.

