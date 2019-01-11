Here Are the Real Effects of the Government Shutdown

A scene from an anti-government shutdown protest in Washington. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images

Friday marks the 21st day of the partial federal government shutdown, which started on December 22, 2018. (So, it’s been happening since … last year … as in, the government hasn’t been fully operational in 2019.) At the moment, this is the second longest shutdown in United States history; come Saturday, it will become the longest.

Before we go on, in case, perhaps, you haven’t had access to the internet or TV at any point during the past 21 days and are asking yourself, “Wait, why is the government shut down in the United States?,” the gist of it is: Donald Trump, border wall, political theater. The Trump administration is essentially holding the government hostage until the president gets what he wants.

An anti-shutdown protest. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

As he does, the president has been relying on lies and hateful rhetoric about immigration to justify his actions; meanwhile, the shutdown has directly impacted many people across America. From slashed services to lost income, here are some of the effects the ongoing government shutdown has had so far — and more that’s at risk.

Furloughed government employees have been hit hard.

• An estimated 800,000 federal government employees have gone without pay during the shutdown.

• The Office of Personnel Management suggested in late December that employees who aren’t being paid barter for their rent.

•Some affected employees have protested the shutdown.

• Many Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers have been calling in sick in response to not being paid for their work.

• The Federal Bureau of Prisons has furloughed upwards of half of its 36,000-person staff — and is currently operating without funding.

National parks are full of trash … and other things.

• The U.S. National Parks Service has been affected by the shutdown. As a result, the parks are currently dealing with some of the following problems: trash everywhere, piles of human poop, vandalism (including trees getting cut down at Joshua Tree National Park), and what otherwise sounds like sheer anarchy.

• This — at least the trash part — is even affecting federal parks in densely populated areas, including the national monuments in Washington.

Many immigration cases have been postponed — and for some, that might mean waiting years for their cases to be heard.

• Federal immigration courts have been affected by the shutdown. The result has been the postponement of immigration hearings for thousands of people, including those seeking asylum who may now have to wait years for new hearings.

• Hearings for people not currently detained by the government have been cancelled; however, The New Yorker reports that some cases for those in detention have gone on as scheduled. The result has been chaos; one attorney told the magazine that she has no idea where one of her cases was transferred; in another case, involving a 1-year-old, she arrived at court only to be told the hearing had been canceled.

There have been other troubling effects, as well.

• The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has had to suspend nearly all of its food inspectors — meaning the agency has not been able to inspect food as vigorously as usual. That means food safety has been affected.

• Beyond that, since Washington’s local courts are funded by the federal government, residents of D.C. have not been able to procure marriage licenses during the shutdown, per BuzzFeed News. Luckily, the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation so couples can still get licenses.

• Victims of identity theft have not been able to notify the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has suspended its main online portals for identity theft and fraud claims, per BuzzFeed News.

• The Interior Department stopped taking new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests during the shutdown.

• The Department of Housing and Urban Development has had to send a letter to 1,500 landlords whose tenants receive financial assistance, asking them not to evict the affected residents. HUD’s funding ran out on January 1, and according to the Washington Post, its officials did not realize that before the shutdown, so the agency did not finalize its funding beforehand.

What’s at risk if the shutdown continues?

• Politico reports that survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, and other crimes could be affected, as shelters, agencies, and nonprofits brace for federal funds to run out by January 18.

• The Trump administration has said that despite the shutdown, tax refunds will still go out. But with only about 12 percent of the staff of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) working during the shutdown, there’s doubt those refunds will go out on time.

We will update this post as we become aware of more effects.