Watch Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto Slow Dance in a Laundromat

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

If you liked Don Draper’s L.A. trip in Mad Men, but wish it was slightly weirder and featured Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey, then the new Gucci Guilty fragrance campaign video is probably exactly what you are looking for. There’s also a tiger, an ostrich, an owl (oh my), a vintage red convertible, long shiny nails on Del Rey and a very large flower pinned to Leto’s lapel. The whole effect of the video feels slightly bizarre and incredibly glamorous, which can also describe the energies of its stars.

The Gucci Guilty Pour Homme and Pour Femme fragrances find their human counterparts in Leto and Del Rey, who were named faces of the scent last year. The video is a visually stunning romp through a series of vintage-inspired locations: They visit a motel, a beauty salon, a laundromat, a diner, and a grocery store. Throughout the video, you get the sense that Del Rey and Leto are living in their own beautifully free and quirky world.

The best part, although it’s hard to pick, is a quick shot of the two of them slow-dancing in a laundromat while a tiger walks by, which is a fun 2019 “mood” if you want to adopt that energy for the new year. You can check out the video below. Both fragrances are available now.

