I Wish I Were This Pig Surrounded by Gucci

Like Ariana Grande, Gucci has a thing for adorable pigs. To celebrate the Chinese New Year on February 5 and usher in the Year of the Pig, the brand released a lookbook filled with pigfluencers. Gucci wallets are better than roast beef, markets, or anything else promised in the old nursery rhyme “This Little Piggy.”

The publication is also in celebration of a special collection of clothes and accessories decorated with pig motifs, including a replica of the Disney characters from 1933’s Three Little Pigs. But the lookbook is truly glorious. It’s a New York fantasy that’s almost like if Eloise were a pig and not a child. What could be cuter than a potbellied pig in a taxi cab? Or a pig in a diamond necklace next to Gucci Bloom perfume? Being a human influencer seems like a lot of hard work, but being a pig model sounds great. This is the aspirational lifestyle content I’m really looking for. If you, too, are feeling very influenced by these pigs, the collection is available in select stores. See more below.

Courtesy of Gucci, The Three Little Pigs © Disney.