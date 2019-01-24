T h e D o v e r S t r e e t M a r k e t o f D e r m a t o l o g y

The New York Dermatology Group (119 Fifth Ave.) — formerly a straightforward skin clinic — has opened an additional floor focused on integrating medical and holistic therapies with beauty procedures.

Illustration: Jason Lee/Nina Choi/Christian Galan/Albert Vecerka/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Emsculpt

An electromagnetic core-strengthening machine that, by stimulating the abdominal muscles, claims to do the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups for you. Says founder Dr. David Colbert, “The Victoria’s Secret supermodels came and did it before the show.”

2. Cryotherapy Room

Two chambers that plunge to minus-220 degrees to boost collagen production; clients wear North Face bootees and soft cotton bathrobes.

3. IV Infusion Room

Offerings include intravenous and intramuscular vitamin therapies to address general well-being, adrenal chronic fatigue, focus and memory, hangovers, skin issues, and depression.

One of NYDG’s treatment rooms, where patients can get an IV infusion during a cryofacial. Photo: Albert Vecerka

4. Retail

Floor-to-ceiling windows face Fifth Avenue, with over 100 different products from Colbert MD, Susanne Kaufmann, and Colorescience for sale.

5. Susanne Kaufmann

A space for the famous-in-Austria clinician, who staffed a team of specially trained aestheticians to offer two types of massages (herbal detox and body detox), plus four types of facials (including transformative, alkaline, and lymphatic).

6. Treatment Rooms

Eight of them, with quartz floors and interlocking fiberglass walls, where one can get a host of treatments, including five types of facials, lymphatic massages, a session in an infrared-light-therapy bed meant to relieve joint pain ($250), and body shaping via four different types of fat-reducing machines.