How Many Kardashian Babies Will There Be in 2019?

Congratulations to Us Weekly for getting the first big scoop of the year: The tabloid reported yesterday that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having another baby via surrogate. This will be their fourth child, and Us Weekly already has all the important details: the surrogate is due in May, the baby is a boy, and he will be the couple’s last child as they are now out of embryos. The Wests just had their third child, Chicago, via surrogate last year. According to TMZ, they are using a different surrogate this time around because Chicago’s was unavailable.

So, what does this mean for Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Another season of multiple pregnancies and births, perhaps. The Kardashians’ personal KCNA, E! News, reported yesterday that Kim is “heavily influencing” her sisters’ pregnancy plans, and that she would like everyone to have children together again, like last year. (Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi in February, and Khloe Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April.)

“They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age,” a source told the site. “Everyone jokes about having another round of ‘triplets’ all the time.”

We already know that Khloe wants to have another baby with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, despite the fact that he publicly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. Kylie, too, has said that she would like to have another child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

If I had to guess, I’d say at least one of them will get pregnant this year. But what would make for a truly great season of reality TV, I think, is if Kourtney Kardashian had a fourth baby with Scott Disick. They have been spending a lot of time together lately. Sofia Richie can babysit!

It’s 2019: Do you know who is in Taylor Swift’s girl squad? Well, according to photos she posted from her New Year’s Eve costume (?) party, Lena Dunham and Karlie Kloss are OUT, and 16-year-old Iris Apatow is IN.

A quick social-media search reveals that Swift has been friendly with Apatow’s parents, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, for many years. And now she is hosting their teenage daughter at her late-night party sponsored by Ryan Reynolds’s gin company. (Swipe through those photos, you’ll see.)

I’m excited to see where this all goes.

Remember two weeks ago, when we found out that Olivia Munn was dating gamer and Comcast heir Tucker Roberts? Well, she is still dating him: They spent New Year’s Eve together at a dinner party hosted by super-manager Scooter Braun. He posted many photos of them cuddling together:

Munn’s old rumored flame Chris Pratt, meanwhile, spent New Year’s with his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger in Cabo. According to E! News, Schwarzenegger’s siblings and her mom, Maria Shriver, came on the trip, as did Pratt’s 6-year-old son, Jack. That sounds like an engagement trip to me.

And our pal Jennifer Lawrence, who starred with Pratt in the truly abominable Passengers in 2016, rang in the new year with her newish boyfriend, Cooke Maroney. Us Weekly reported this morning that she is getting “very serious” with the 33-year-old New York art dealer, whom she started dating in June. They’ve already moved in together and “appear to be in it for the long haul,” per a source. How romantic!

One small blessing from this week:

“Lindsay Lohan pays off $100K in taxes before new show premieres.”

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This foreign born former A+ list tweener has been using friends to try and contact his ex again. His new wife cannot be pleased because some of the friends he is using are her friends first and are sharing the requests with her.”

Will Jelena come back to life in 2019?

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoying their New Year’s vacation in Aspen. They never disappoint!

