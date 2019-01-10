always shopping

5 Turtlenecks Like Frank Ocean’s Perfect Floral One

By
Frank Ocean. Photo: Steve Eichner/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

Much has been said about Frank Ocean, but too little has been said about his ability to wear a turtleneck. I realized two things when I saw Ocean on the cover of GQ. 1) He can really pull off a pastel floral turtleneck and 2) I had never really seen a human wear a pastel floral turtleneck before. At runway shows like Prada and Richard Quinn, yes, but on a human who isn’t styled for a particular brand’s vision? No.

The sweater has an inherent dissonance between the springiness of the florals and the winteriness of the turt. It’s very sweet, but doesn’t feel like something Zooey Deschanel wear. It’s a level too eccentric and begs to be balanced out by a pair of distressed jeans and a neon puffer jacket.

I’m sure many people take inspiration from Ocean to go after things in their lives that seem unattainable. If what he inspires you to do is reach for the stars and wear a risky fashion choice, you’ve come to the right place. See five similar turts below to start your own journey.

Tissue Turtleneck T-Shirt in Floral
Tissue Turtleneck T-Shirt in Floral
$40 at J. Crew

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$40 at J. Crew
Buy
Eckhaus Latta Purple Ice Shrunk Turtleneck
Eckhaus Latta Purple Ice Shrunk Turtleneck
$245 at SSENSE

Available in sizes S–L.

$245 at SSENSE
Buy
Richard Quinn Floral-Print Velvet Turtleneck Top
Richard Quinn Floral-Print Velvet Turtleneck Top
$413 at Net-a-Porter
$413 (was $825, now 50% off)

Available in sizes UK8–UK10.

$413 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Yumi Kim OMG Top
Yumi Kim OMG Top
$48 at Shopbop
$48 (was $98, now 51% off)

Available in sizes XXS–M.

$48 at Shopbop
Buy
Prada Turtleneck Collar Top
Prada Turtleneck Collar Top
$448 at 24 Sevres
$448 (was $1,120, now 60% off)

Available in sizes 2–6.

$448 at 24 Sevres
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
5 Turtlenecks That Are As Good As Frank Ocean’s Floral One