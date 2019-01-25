Can You Tell the Difference Between Lorelai Gilmore and Roger Stone?

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Wednesday! Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone was arrested Friday on seven charges, including witness tampering and obstruction. Lorelai Gilmore was never arrested, however both her mother and daughter were, for driving while using a cell phone and stealing a boat, respectively, and so was Luke, for kicking a car. So what do they have in common? A love of style, yes, but also a love of referencing the classic American film trilogy: The Godfather.

We now know that Godfather LARPer Roger Stone’s indictment included a Godfather reference fit for Gilmore Girls. But can you pick it out of a Godfather reference lineup? And can you tell which Godfather fan — Roger Stone or Lorelai Gilmore — said these other things? Let’s see.

Who Said It: Lorelai Gilmore or Roger Stone? Think you know who said it? Well, make me an offer I can't refuse — and guess! "We could sit in the corner — you know, the Mafia table, so that no one can come up behind you and whack you with a cannoli." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, that was Lorelai Gilmore! (Rory responded, "Whack you with a cannoli? Oh, because he left the gun and took the cannoli.") Nope, that was Lorelai Gilmore! "Saying yes to this lunch with my mother is like saying 'Sounds fun!' to a ride with Clemenza." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, Lorelai Gilmore did not enjoy spending time with her mother, and when Paulie Gatto took a ride with Clamenza he ended up dead! Nope, that was Lorelai Gilmore! "It sleeps with the fishes." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, that was Lorelai Gilmore talking about hiding the box of things that reminded Rory of Dean! Nope, that was Lorelai Gilmore! “Do a Frank Pentangeli." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, according to Roger Stone's indictment: “On multiple occasions, including on or about December 1, 2017, STONE told Person 2 that Person 2 should do a ‘Frank Pentangeli’ before HPSCI in order to avoid contradicting STONE’s testimony.” In The Godfather, Part II, Pentangeli is intimidated (under threat of his brother's life) into falsely testifying before a Senate committee in order to protect the Corleone family. He is then persuaded to kill himself! Nope, that was Roger Stone! "We’ll have it in an Italian restaurant. You’ll get up, go to the bathroom and come out shooting, and then I’ll send you to Italy." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, that was Lorelai Gilmore talking about how to solve Rory's issue with Francie, leader of the Puffs! Nope, that was Lorelai Gilmore! "It’s in the Luca Brasi mobile out front." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, that was when Lorelai and Emily went to the spa and Emily picked her up in a limo! Nope, that was Lorelai Gilmore! "Remember in The Godfather, Michael telling Sonny how he was gonna kill Tattaglia and Captain McCluskey in that Italian restaurant? He lays out the whole thing very calmly, very unemotionally, ‘cause that’s what you do in business." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone RORY: Yeah, but then he went and shot two guys in the head.

LORELAI: Okay, but I wasn’t describing that scene. Nope, that was Lorelai Gilmore! "Bada-bing all over his nice Ivy League suit." Rory Gilmore Roger Stone Rory actually said this one, you're right! It was during the "Festival of Living Art" episode, and she was talking about how if they want her to play "Portrait of a Young Girl Named Anthea," they'll have to let Lorelai play the Renoir girl. It references Sonny’s line, “Badda-bing, you blow their brains all over your nice Ivy League suit.” Nope, that was Rory! "This is the fish on the doorstep. It’s the horse head in the bed. It’s the 'either your signature or your brains are going to be on the contract.'” Sookie's Husband Jackson Roger Stone Yup, this one was Jackson when he found big scissors on his porch after being elected Town Selectman! Nope, it was Jackson! "At least I didn’t ask you for a favor on this, the day of your daughter’s wedding." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yes, this was from when Lorelai brought a Weston's coffee into Luke's and he says, "You bring an enemy coffee cup in here on the day of our reconciliation?" Remember? Nope, that was Lorelai Gilmore! "Tell me it’s not that bastard Donald Trump." Sookie St. James Roger Stone Sookie said this when Loreali told her that she found out who owned the Dragonfly! (It wasn't Trump, it was Fran!) No, it wasn't!!! It was Sookie! "I will never roll on Donald Trump." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, in an appearance on the Alex Jones show Roger Stone said that though he might be indicted for “extraneous crimes," he'd never roll on Donald Trump. Nope, this one is Roger Stone! "I’m gonna be like Michael Corleone dealing with that slimy brother-in-law of his." Luke Roger Stone Yep, this was Luke! I guess everybody on Gilmore Girls loved the Godfather! Nope, that was Luke! "Godmother, huh? Did you make her an offer she couldn’t refuse?" Brian (From Lane's Band) Roger Stone Yep, Brian said this when Sookie made Rory and Lorelai Godmothers to her baby in an attempt to reconcile them after an argument! No that was Brian from Lane's band!!!!!!!!!!! "Cross the Don in the morning, sleep with the fishes in the afternoon." Kirk Roger Stone Kirk said this to Lorelai after she found out the Dragonfly was no longer included on the Stars Hollow tourist map because she disagreed with Taylor Doose about whether all of the street names should be changed to old-timey street names. No, that was obviously Kirk. "A sit down? What, did you get Clemenza to hide a gun in the bathroom first?" Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yes!!!!!! This was when Lorelai's parents had a sit-down with Christopher after they found out Christopher was going to pay for Rory's Yale tuition, rather than them. No!! Lorelai!! It was from when Lorelai's parents had a sit-down with Christopher after they found out Christopher was going to pay for Rory's Yale tuition, rather than them!!!! "My wife is crying upstairs. I hear cars coming to the house. Consiglieri of mine, I think it’s time you tell your Don what everyone seems to know." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yes, this is from when Michel quit in a Netflix reunion episode! NO!!!!!!!! "I just upped and pulled a Bugsy Siegel and made them an offer they couldn’t refuse." Emily Gilmore Roger Stone Yes this was EMILY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Lorelai responded: "I think you just mixed your mob metaphors but I appreciate the attempt." No! That was Emily! "Admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yep, this one is Roger Stone! According to The New Yorker, it's one of "Stone's Rules," along with "Attack, attack, attack — never defend." Nope, this one is Roger Stone! "Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Wednesday." Lorelai Gilmore Roger Stone Yay, this one was Lorelai, you got it. Nope!