A Haunted Doll Turns 38 Today

Photo: @IvankaTrump/Twitter

Thirty-eight years ago today, a pale porcelain doll haunted by the spirit of a very naughty little boy entered this dimension. That doll went on to become a foodie, a senior adviser to the president, a registered male voter, a “hidden genius,” brother-in-law to Karlie Kloss, and a target of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Yes, it is Jared Kushner’s birthday today (he’s a Capricorn). To mark the occasion, Kushner’s wife, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, posted that picture on the left to Twitter with the caption “Wishing my best friend and the [heart emoji] of my life a very happy birthday! [birthday celebration emoji]”

