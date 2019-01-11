Music Journalist Touré Accused of Sexual Harassment

Touré Neblett. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Journalist Touré Neblett, one of the interviewees who contributed to Surviving R. Kelly, has been accused of sexual harassment by a makeup artist who said she previously worked with him on a Time Inc. show.

The woman, who goes only by Dani, commented on an Instagram clip of Touré (who commonly goes by his first name), writing that he had sexually harassed her in 2017.

The comment, which appeared on the Clubhouse podcast’s video of Touré discussing R. Kelly, appears to have been deleted, but was captured by Essence.

“He couldn’t stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to fuck me,” she had written in the comment.

Dani also spoke to Essence about the experience, saying that after the incident, she began to make sure to have crew members in the room with her while she got him ready for the People/Entertainment Weekly show.

She said that she quit in October 2017, but reported Touré to human resources after her departure when she saw him doing media appearances to discuss the sexual-misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Dani says she also sent Touré an Instagram DM accusing him of hypocrisy after seeing him appear on Good Morning America to talk about Weinstein; Essence obtained screenshots of an apology Touré allegedly sent her in response.

“Look, I’ve learned a lot watching this happen,” the message reads. “The way I teased you is no longer funny to me.”

But after he apologized, he appeared on Hot97 to talk Weinstein, Dani said: “I accepted his apology and was ok to move on but, you can’t be a sexual predator and go around shaming other predators.”

Touré left Time Inc. shortly after Dani did, which his rep told Essence was because his contract was up. He was set to interview Terry Crews in Brooklyn on Thursday night, but Crews cancelled his appearance as the allegation became public.

In a statement to Essence, Touré apologized for his previous behavior.

“On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group,” he said. “I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience.”