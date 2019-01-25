Who Do They Think They Are?

C o n n i e ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“Fashion design. She has a pretty, sweet scarf on — maybe she designs scarves. I would definitely say she has some meltdowns sometimes. I feel like she goes to the Berkshires.” —Nathan, 20

“An artist. She designs furniture — modern, eclectic, artsy-looking furniture. I think she’s cool, good vibes. I think she has a small dog and a partner — his name’s probably like Pete or something, and he’s a banker.” —Nicole, 40

“She watercolors. She’s a tourist.” —Maureen, 61

“I think they’re a curator for a museum — a kind of weird art museum that’s only open for like, two hours on a Sunday.” —Maddie, 18

REALITY

Creative director/designer, 40. “I don’t get breakdowns, but I do go up to the Berkshires and upstate, and have some nature time. I have a Yorkie, and she’s a mini Yorkie. Her name is Mochi, like rice cakes, and she’s the best.

“I design experiences for brands, and I’m a native New Yorker — born and raised. I did, or still do, have a scarf line with two business partners, and that was my scarf [the one in the photo]. The brand is called We Are Owls, and we design printed cashmere scarves. That’s my one pinkie-toe in fashion. Recently I’ve been experimenting more with color, because in New York, black was the uniform. Recently I’ve been realizing there’s a lot more color in me.”

Jessica Boddy, Emma Grillo, and Sarah Nechamkin contributed reporting. On set production by Jean Jarvis.