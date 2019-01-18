Who Do They Think They Are?

H e l g a ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“She’s someone who goes to flea markets and Dylan Thomas recitals of poetry in Greenwich Village. Her favorite restaurant is Wo Hop in Chinatown. Her dog’s name is Jeff.” —Anonymous passerby

“She’s Superman’s girlfriend, because of the hair.” —Renne, 59

“She’s a textile designer. I think she made the outfit — it looks very unique, not something you would see every day. For fun she goes to art museums. She’s a powerful woman.” —Alimama, 24

REALITY

Artist. “I’m now making art with glass, so I have to be careful not to fall on it or in it. My age is not important.”

“I’m definitely Superman’s girlfriend. I have an ideal husband, I think, and one that I’m not afraid to say I adore. We’ve been married 15 years or so. The thing that has amazed me is I’ve been totally unafraid to keep falling in love with him, and he with me. That seems like an unusual position to be in, but admirable.”

Jessica Boddy, Emma Grillo, and Sarah Nechamkin contributed reporting. On set production by Jean Jarvis.