Just Look at All These Daddys at Fashion Week

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, and Steve Carrell all walked so the models in Junya Watanabe’s fall 2018 menswear runway show could fly. And fly they did. The show was entirely cast with older male models who can only be described as Daddys. Or granddaddys. Women’s fashion can learn a thing or two about embracing older models on the runway.

They walked the runway in their loafers, chunky sneakers, thick knits, and hats that all say Let me teach you to fish and I have a library full of Ernest Hemingway books. If you’re sick of streetwear and youthful rebellion, may we recommend Cambridge-professor chic? It’s the antithesis of the tie-dyed, platinum-bleached, Bieber-endorsed look currently taking over Hollywood. The Watanabe vision smokes cigars, not weed, unless it’s the really good stuff. Any doofus can pull off jorts and a beanie, but a fur trapper? That takes confidence.

